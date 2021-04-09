Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 April 09, 2021
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 13/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 20/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/11 Sunny 20
Daegu 14/06 Sunny 10
Busan 16/09 Rain 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
Most Saved
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections