Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 April 09, 2021

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 13/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 20/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 14/06 Sunny 10

Busan 16/09 Rain 0

(END)

