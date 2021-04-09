Samsung unveils upgraded smart tracking tag with UWB tech
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday unveiled its upgraded smart tracking tag leveraging advanced wireless communication technologies that can locate people's lost items with better accuracy.
The Galaxy SmartTag+ uses both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) solutions, according to Samsung. The latest product will be available beginning next Friday though its launch schedule will vary by market.
Its predecessor, Galaxy SmartTag, which was launched in January, only used BLE technology, which provides reduced power consumption and lower costs compared with the previous Bluetooth wireless technology.
UWB is a short-range, wireless communication protocol that operates through radio waves at very high frequencies, offering highly accurate spatial and directional data.
Samsung said the Galaxy SmartTag+ also uses augmented reality (AR) technology to visually guide people searching for their missing items.
The tag can be attached to people's everyday items and can be located through Samsung's SmartThings Find service on the app. Once users get close to the tag's location, they can choose to produce an alarm sound to easily find their lost objects.
"UWB is a true game changer, making it possible to lock onto the position of an object with much greater precision," said KJ Kim, head of the mobile R&D office at Samsung. "That's why we're continuing to expand UWB throughout the Galaxy ecosystem, finding new ways to leverage this technology to help make people's everyday lives easier and more convenient."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suffers crushing defeat in bellwether by-elections