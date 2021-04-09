Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Iran releases seized S. Korean ship, captain

All News 11:10 April 09, 2021

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- Iran released a South Korean oil tanker and its captain, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday, about three months after seizing them over alleged oil pollution.

The ship, with its captain and 12 other crew members aboard, left the Iranian port at around 6 a.m. (Iran time), the ministry said. The crew members have stayed on the ship for maintenance purposes.

The release came amid speculation that Seoul and Tehran might have made headway in addressing the Middle Eastern country's call to unlock its funds of US$7 billion frozen in Korea under U.S. sanctions.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Iran #seized ship
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!