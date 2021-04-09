Seoul stocks trade lower late Friday morning on valuation concerns
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Friday morning as foreigners and institutions sold shares amid increased valuation pressure.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 16.35 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,126.91 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Local stocks retreated as the KOSPI's five consecutive days of gains raised concerns of valuation pressure.
The stock index started a tad higher on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's assurance that it will continue supporting the economy without stoking inflation.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 1.18 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.43 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver traded flat, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor stepping down 1.51 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem declined 0.74 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 1.07 percent. Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slid 0.39 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,117.4 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat
-
S. Korea approves Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine
-
(LEAD) New virus cases most in 3 months amid looming vaccine rollout hiccup