Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to begin KF-21 fighter production, deploy up to 120 units by 2032: Moon

All News 15:40 April 09, 2021

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday that South Korea is set to begin production of the country's next-generation indigenous fighter jet prototype with a goal of deploying up to 120 units for use in real combat by 2032.

Moon announced the plan at an unveiling event of the KF-21 Boramae fighter prototype held at the Korea Aerospace Industries headquarters in the southern city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.

South Korea began the 8.8 trillion-won (US$7.9 billion) program to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets in late 2015.

"We have opened a new era of self defense and also established a historic milestone in the progression of the aviation industry," Moon said in a speech.

Moon explained that the combat jet will go into full-fledged production as soon as it completes tests on the ground and in the air.

"We plan to deploy 40 jets by 2028 and a total of 120 by 2032," the president added.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony at the Korea Aerospace Industries Co. facility in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on April 9, 2021, to unveil the country's first prototype of the next-generation KF-X fighter, officially named the KF-21 Boramae. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#KF-X #KF-21 Boramae #Moon Jae-in
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!