Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
April 2 -- S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
3 -- Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
6 -- N. Korea decides not to participate in Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns
-- N. Korea slams U.N. report on child malnutrition as 'sheer lie'
-- N. Korean firm loses suit against S. Korean companies in disputes over export payment
7 -- U.S. prepared for diplomacy for denuclearization of N. Korea: White House
9 -- N.K. leader calls on ruling party to wage tougher 'Arduous March' amid prolonged sanctions
(END)
-
