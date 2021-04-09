Dollar ends at 1,121.2 won UP from 1,117.2 won
All News 15:30 April 09, 2021
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
Most Saved
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat
-
New virus cases below 700; current social distancing rules extended
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 700; clubs, bars in major cities to face biz suspension