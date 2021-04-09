KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GC Corp 343,500 UP 16,500
NHIS 12,000 DN 250
HyundaiMtr 228,500 DN 3,000
AmoreG 66,600 DN 400
DB INSURANCE 46,100 DN 150
Binggrae 62,500 UP 1,800
LOTTE 33,450 DN 50
SK Discovery 58,500 DN 300
SamsungElec 83,600 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,570 0
LotteChilsung 132,500 DN 500
POSCO 328,000 DN 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,900 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,950 DN 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,770 UP 10
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,900 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 663,000 UP 6,000
LS 65,800 UP 100
GS E&C 45,450 UP 50
Daesang 26,400 UP 550
SKNetworks 5,540 0
ORION Holdings 15,800 UP 100
SK hynix 140,000 DN 4,000
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,700 UP 700
Kogas 33,700 DN 200
Youngpoong 589,000 0
DB HiTek 55,700 DN 400
CJ 93,000 UP 100
JWPHARMA 29,600 UP 300
Hanwha 30,850 DN 150
LGInt 30,900 UP 500
HyundaiEng&Const 46,450 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,900 DN 100
LG Corp. 90,700 DN 700
BoryungPharm 21,500 UP 50
L&L 14,950 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,600 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,600 UP 100
