GC Corp 343,500 UP 16,500

NHIS 12,000 DN 250

HyundaiMtr 228,500 DN 3,000

AmoreG 66,600 DN 400

DB INSURANCE 46,100 DN 150

Binggrae 62,500 UP 1,800

LOTTE 33,450 DN 50

SK Discovery 58,500 DN 300

SamsungElec 83,600 DN 1,100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,570 0

LotteChilsung 132,500 DN 500

POSCO 328,000 DN 3,500

SPC SAMLIP 73,900 UP 600

SAMSUNG SDS 187,500 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 36,950 DN 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,770 UP 10

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,900 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 663,000 UP 6,000

LS 65,800 UP 100

GS E&C 45,450 UP 50

Daesang 26,400 UP 550

SKNetworks 5,540 0

ORION Holdings 15,800 UP 100

SK hynix 140,000 DN 4,000

SamsungF&MIns 190,000 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,700 UP 700

Kogas 33,700 DN 200

Youngpoong 589,000 0

DB HiTek 55,700 DN 400

CJ 93,000 UP 100

JWPHARMA 29,600 UP 300

Hanwha 30,850 DN 150

LGInt 30,900 UP 500

HyundaiEng&Const 46,450 UP 50

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,900 DN 100

LG Corp. 90,700 DN 700

BoryungPharm 21,500 UP 50

L&L 14,950 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 62,600 UP 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 50,600 UP 100

(MORE)