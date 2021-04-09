KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 161,000 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 280,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 293,500 UP 8,000
SGBC 77,400 UP 700
Hyosung 86,100 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,560 DN 50
KAL 27,000 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,360 UP 150
KCC 272,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 109,000 UP 3,500
BukwangPharm 22,500 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 77,600 UP 3,200
Daewoong 33,000 UP 1,250
SamyangFood 90,000 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,300 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 420,000 UP 15,000
TaekwangInd 1,004,000 UP 20,000
NEXENTIRE 7,760 UP 80
CHONGKUNDANG 143,500 UP 3,500
Ottogi 571,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 34,300 UP 850
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,400 UP 100
SKC 136,500 UP 3,000
F&F 153,500 UP 8,000
NamsunAlum 3,795 UP 45
MERITZ SECU 4,600 DN 10
HtlShilla 85,200 UP 100
Hanmi Science 59,300 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 192,000 DN 500
Hanssem 125,500 0
GS Retail 38,050 UP 400
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 0
KPIC 302,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 128,000 DN 2,000
DongkukStlMill 17,400 UP 500
Hyundai M&F INS 23,200 DN 250
DoubleUGames 69,300 UP 5,400
GCH Corp 35,750 UP 2,650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,700 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 37,150 DN 250
