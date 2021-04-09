KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HITEJINRO 35,900 UP 400
Yuhan 63,100 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 178,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 49,500 DN 200
DL 85,100 DN 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,450 DN 50
KIA CORP. 84,600 DN 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 254,000 UP 4,000
Mobis 305,500 DN 12,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,050 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 12,550 DN 50
S-1 82,300 UP 600
OCI 120,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,150 DN 400
ZINUS 83,000 UP 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 65,200 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 57,700 DN 100
S-Oil 78,900 DN 800
LG Innotek 210,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 293,000 DN 3,500
HMM 29,850 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 78,600 DN 1,900
KorZinc 412,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,520 DN 40
SYC 56,900 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 61,000 DN 600
KEPCO 23,850 0
SamsungSecu 41,800 0
KG DONGBU STL 15,600 DN 500
SKTelecom 276,500 DN 3,500
SNT MOTIV 60,000 DN 700
HyundaiElev 45,950 UP 400
DWS 47,700 UP 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,400 UP 50
Hanon Systems 18,200 DN 250
SK 293,000 UP 14,000
ShinpoongPharm 89,100 UP 200
Hanchem 262,500 UP 6,500
Handsome 41,600 UP 1,400
Asiana Airlines 14,950 0
(MORE)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat
-
New virus cases below 700; current social distancing rules extended
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 700; clubs, bars in major cities to face biz suspension
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures: PM