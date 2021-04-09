Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 April 09, 2021

HITEJINRO 35,900 UP 400
Yuhan 63,100 UP 800
CJ LOGISTICS 178,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 49,500 DN 200
DL 85,100 DN 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,450 DN 50
KIA CORP. 84,600 DN 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 254,000 UP 4,000
Mobis 305,500 DN 12,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,050 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 12,550 DN 50
S-1 82,300 UP 600
OCI 120,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,150 DN 400
ZINUS 83,000 UP 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 65,200 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 57,700 DN 100
S-Oil 78,900 DN 800
LG Innotek 210,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 293,000 DN 3,500
HMM 29,850 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 78,600 DN 1,900
KorZinc 412,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,520 DN 40
SYC 56,900 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 61,000 DN 600
KEPCO 23,850 0
SamsungSecu 41,800 0
KG DONGBU STL 15,600 DN 500
SKTelecom 276,500 DN 3,500
SNT MOTIV 60,000 DN 700
HyundaiElev 45,950 UP 400
DWS 47,700 UP 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,400 UP 50
Hanon Systems 18,200 DN 250
SK 293,000 UP 14,000
ShinpoongPharm 89,100 UP 200
Hanchem 262,500 UP 6,500
Handsome 41,600 UP 1,400
Asiana Airlines 14,950 0
