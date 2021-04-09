KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 67,100 UP 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,500 DN 500
LOTTE TOUR 19,300 DN 200
LG Uplus 12,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,700 DN 600
KT&G 81,600 UP 400
DHICO 13,300 DN 100
Doosanfc 52,100 UP 2,100
LG Display 25,400 UP 400
Kangwonland 24,950 DN 200
NAVER 383,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 558,000 UP 10,000
NCsoft 925,000 UP 26,000
KIWOOM 136,000 DN 1,000
IBK 9,160 0
DONGSUH 31,700 DN 50
SamsungEng 13,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 129,000 UP 500
PanOcean 6,040 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 34,400 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 21,750 DN 150
KT 27,950 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208500 UP2500
CJ CGV 26,950 UP 50
LIG Nex1 43,000 UP 1,550
GS 38,900 DN 150
Fila Holdings 43,050 DN 50
DongwonF&B 194,500 UP 1,500
DSME 28,100 DN 200
KEPCO KPS 33,100 UP 100
LGH&H 1,566,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 812,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 28,450 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,300 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 158,500 UP 2,000
Celltrion 309,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 22,450 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,900 DN 800
