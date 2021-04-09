Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 April 09, 2021

KIH 99,900 UP 1,500
LOTTE Himart 40,500 0
DWEC 6,810 DN 190
DSINFRA 10,700 UP 200
AMOREPACIFIC 252,500 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,250 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 10,750 UP 550
SK Innovation 238,000 DN 5,500
POONGSAN 33,200 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 52,600 DN 200
Hansae 20,500 UP 200
LG HAUSYS 87,000 UP 1,300
HANWHA LIFE 3,210 DN 110
Youngone Corp 39,950 UP 650
CSWIND 82,400 UP 3,300
GKL 16,150 UP 100
KOLON IND 64,000 UP 1,700
HanmiPharm 329,500 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 6,750 DN 10
emart 171,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY505 00 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 56,000 UP 200
HANJINKAL 53,300 DN 400
CUCKOO 132,000 UP 2,500
COSMAX 121,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 65,600 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 770,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 61,500 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 41,850 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,850 UP 150
Netmarble 131,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S283000 0
ORION 128,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 21,000 UP 50
BGF Retail 162,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 260,000 UP 5,000
HDC-OP 29,100 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 10,300 DN 300
Big Hit 258,000 DN 9,000
