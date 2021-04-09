T Map Mobility to raise 400 bln won in share sales
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- T Map Mobility Co., a mobility unit under telecom operator SK Telecom Co., said Friday it will issue new shares to raise 400 billion won (US$357.3 million) as it seeks to compete with larger rival Kakao Mobility Corp.
The taxi-hailing app operator will issue 4.57 million new common shares and allocate them to two private equity funds (PEFs) -- Singapore-based Affirma Capital and local firm EastBridge Partners -- the company said in a regulatory filing.
With the investment, Affirma Capital and EastBridge Partners will have a 14 percent stake each in the company.
T Map Mobility, which was split off from SK Telecom in December last year, received a US$50 million investment from U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc. when it was launched.
The latest investment comes as T Map Mobility tries to compete with Kakao Mobility, the country's top taxi-hailing app operator, which has 28 million users.
Last week, Kakao Mobility said it secured around $50 million in investment from Google.
T Map Mobility's taxi-hailing app T Map Taxi has 200,000 registered drivers and 750,000 monthly active users.
Last week, T Map Mobility established UT, a joint venture with Uber, which aims to launch a new taxi-hailing service in the middle of the year based on existing services from the two companies.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
New virus cases below 700; current social distancing rules extended
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 700; clubs, bars in major cities to face biz suspension
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures: PM