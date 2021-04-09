Go to Contents Go to Navigation

T Map Mobility to raise 400 bln won in share sales

All News 17:06 April 09, 2021

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- T Map Mobility Co., a mobility unit under telecom operator SK Telecom Co., said Friday it will issue new shares to raise 400 billion won (US$357.3 million) as it seeks to compete with larger rival Kakao Mobility Corp.

The taxi-hailing app operator will issue 4.57 million new common shares and allocate them to two private equity funds (PEFs) -- Singapore-based Affirma Capital and local firm EastBridge Partners -- the company said in a regulatory filing.

With the investment, Affirma Capital and EastBridge Partners will have a 14 percent stake each in the company.

T Map Mobility, which was split off from SK Telecom in December last year, received a US$50 million investment from U.S. ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc. when it was launched.

The latest investment comes as T Map Mobility tries to compete with Kakao Mobility, the country's top taxi-hailing app operator, which has 28 million users.

Last week, Kakao Mobility said it secured around $50 million in investment from Google.

T Map Mobility's taxi-hailing app T Map Taxi has 200,000 registered drivers and 750,000 monthly active users.

Last week, T Map Mobility established UT, a joint venture with Uber, which aims to launch a new taxi-hailing service in the middle of the year based on existing services from the two companies.

This file image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the logos of T Map Mobility Co. and Uber Technologies Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#T Map Mobility
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!