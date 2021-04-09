Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
--------------------
S. Korea to begin KF-21 fighter production, deploy up to 120 units by 2032: Moon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday that South Korea is set to begin production of the country's next-generation indigenous fighter jet prototype with a goal of deploying up to 120 units for use in real combat by 2032.
Moon announced the plan at an unveiling event of the KF-21 Boramae fighter prototype held at the Korea Aerospace Industries headquarters in the southern city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.
--------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils prototype of first homegrown fighter aircraft KF-21
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday unveiled a prototype of the country's first indigenous fighter jet, a highly symbolic moment in the country's decadeslong quest for a combat plane of its own.
The gray-colored jet, named KF-21 Boramae, was showcased at a rollout ceremony held at the Korea Aerospace Industries headquarters in the southern city of Sacheon more than five years after South Korea began the 8.8 trillion-won (US$7.9 billion) program to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets in late 2015.
--------------------
FM Chung, Indonesia defense chief agree to advance cooperation in joint fighter jet project
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on Friday and agreed to work together to move substantial cooperation between the two countries forward, including an ongoing joint fighter jet development project, the ministry said.
The meeting took place as Prabowo was in South Korea to attend the rollout ceremony of a prototype of South Korea's first indigenous fighter jet, named the KF-X in the South and IF-X in Indonesia.
--------------------
(News Focus) S. Korea sets milestone with first fighter prototype, but challenges remain
SEOUL -- Friday's rollout of a prototype of South Korea's first homegrown fighter jet after 20 years of hard work marks a watershed moment for the country's history of national defense and related industries.
But multiple challenges still stand in the way of its ultimate success amid partner Indonesia's seemingly wavering commitment and the daunting task of developing a long-range missile for the new aircraft, experts said.
--------------------
DP's emergency committee chief vows reform after crushing election defeat
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Friday pledged to carry out a set of thorough reform measures to win back voters, following its crushing by-election defeat earlier this week.
"The DP will come out of the trap of 'naeronambul' as soon as possible," Rep. Do Jong-hwan, the head of the DP's emergency response committee, said during its first meeting held at the National Assembly.
--------------------
Hyundai expands plant suspension on chip shortage
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it will temporarily suspend another domestic plant next week due to an electronic parts shortage.
Hyundai will halt the operation of the Asan plant, 100 kilometers south of Seoul, which produces the Grandeur and Sonata sedans, from Monday to Tuesday, a company spokesman said over the phone.
--------------------
Police say stalking murder suspect planned killings at least 1 week in advance
SEOUL -- A man accused of killing three women of the same family last month was referred to the prosecution Friday, after police finished their initial investigation into what appears to be a premeditated stalking murder case.
Kim Tae-hyun, 24, was caught at the victims' home in northeastern Seoul on March 25, where he allegedly killed a woman whom he had stalked, her mother and younger sister two days earlier.
(END)
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
(Yonhap Interview) LOONA says English song 'Star' is a 'gift' for fans around the world
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
(4th LD) Wang says S. Korea, China will seek 'political' resolution process for Korean Peninsula issue
-
New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan, U.S. agree on need to quickly resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows continued push for honor of Jeju April 3 incident victims
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea suspends AstraZeneca vaccination programs due to concerns over blood clots
-
New virus cases below 700; current social distancing rules extended
-
(LEAD) Ruling party leaders resign en masse for election defeat
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 700; clubs, bars in major cities to face biz suspension
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures: PM