5 makers of sewage pipes fined 890 mln won over price fixing
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to fine five manufacturers of sewage pipes a combined 890 million won (US$796,000) for colluding to fix prices of industrial products.
Dobong Pipe and six other companies colluded to fix their quotations between 2012 and 2017 for 243 rounds of sewage pipe purchasing bids by public institutions, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).
The deal is valued at 27.3 billion won.
Of the seven firms, the regulator decided to impose fines on Dobong Pipe and four others and ordered six companies to take corrective measures.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
