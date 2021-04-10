Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 10, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/02 Sunny 0
Gangneung 17/04 Sunny 0
Jeonju 20/06 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/07 Cloudy 10
Jeju 17/12 Cloudy 10
Daegu 18/04 Sunny 0
Busan 16/07 Sunny 10
(END)
