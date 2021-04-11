Today in Korean history
April 12
1950 -- South Koreans sweep the podium at Boston Marathon, with Ham Kee-yong winning the prestigious marathon event.
1990 -- President Roh Tae-woo gives amnesty to Kim Hyun-hui, one of the North Korean agents responsible for the in-flight bombing of a South Korean passenger airplane in late 1987.
2002 -- The first South Korean-made high speed KTX train rolls out from a factory.
2003 -- South Korea's lottery gives out a 47 billion-won prize, the country's biggest ever.
2004 -- Chung Dong-young quits as chairman of the ruling Uri Party.
2007 -- The Supreme Court sentences Jeong Nam-guy to death for murdering 13 people and injuring seven others from January 2004 to April 2006.
2011 -- South and North Korea reach an agreement to make an on-site survey of Mount Paekdu in mid-June after holding expert-led talks on the risk of a potential volcanic eruption at the mountain in May in Pyongyang or a convenient location.
2013 -- President Park Geun-hye apologized to her rival political party for "causing concern" over a series of resignations by her nominees for senior government posts.
2015 -- The South Korean Embassy in Libya is attacked by an armed group suspected to have ties to the Islamic State (IS), which fired some 40 machine-gun rounds as they drove past the building in a car. Two local police officers were killed, with no South Korean casualties.
2020 -- Former Prime Minister Chung Won-shik, known for his role in crafting a pact for inter-Korean reconciliation in 1991, dies after months of battling a kidney ailment. He was 91.
(END)
