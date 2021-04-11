Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 11, 2021

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/08 Cloudy 10

Incheon 19/08 Cloudy 20

Suwon 22/06 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 22/07 Sunny 10

Daejeon 23/07 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 22/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 21/09 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 23/07 Sunny 10

Gwangju 23/08 Sunny 10

Jeju 21/12 Cloudy 30

Daegu 21/05 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/08 Sunny 0

(END)

