(LEAD) S. Korean PM arrives in Iran: report
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout)
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun arrived in Iran on Sunday, a report said, as Seoul seeks to improve relations with Tehran amid lingering tension over Iranian funds frozen in Korea under U.S. sanctions.
Chung's three-day trip to Tehran came days after Tehran released a Korean oil tanker and its captain three months after its seizure over alleged oil pollution, paving the way for better bilateral relations.
The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Chung is slated to meet with top Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.
During the meetings, Chung is expected to discuss ways to enhance relations between the two countries and the issue of Iran's funds -- worth US$7 billion -- frozen in Korean bank accounts, observers said.
The two countries have been consulting over how to release part of Iran's funds through a Swiss humanitarian trade arrangement designed to facilitate the flow of humanitarian goods to the Iranians.
The release of the oil tanker last week raised speculation that Seoul and Tehran might have made some headway in their consultations on the frozen money issue.
Chung also plans to meet with officials of South Korean companies operating in Iran, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc. and SK Networks Co.
In August 2017, Chung visited Iran as then speaker of the National Assembly. A South Korean prime minister last visited the country in 1977.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(News Focus) BTS company Hybe looks onward, upward with Ithaca merger
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 3rd day amid extended social distancing scheme
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
S. Korean PM departs for Iran amid tension over seized Tehran funds