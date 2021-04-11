Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 1st MLB homer in victory

Kim signed a four-year deal with the Padres in December, following seven successful seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with the Kiwoom Heroes. Kim had 133 home runs in 891 games in the KBO, including a career-best 30 dingers in 2020. Of his six full seasons -- he only appeared in 60 games in 2014 -- Kim had one 30-homer campaign, three 20-homer seasons and two other seasons in which he had 19 homers each.