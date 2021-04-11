Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae denies report U.S. requested S. Korea join Quad

All News 17:10 April 11, 2021

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office on Sunday denied as "incorrect" a Japanese report that the United States asked Seoul to join the U.S.-led Quad forum.

The Yomiuri Shimbun, a major Japanese daily, reported earlier in the day that U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had strongly requested Seoul join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group, also known as Quad, during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Suh Hoon early this month.

"(The newspaper's) citation is very inaccurate and the article itself does not reflect what was discussed between South Korea and the U.S.," a senior official at Cheong Wa Dae said.

The official stressed that "close" and "productive" discussions about their North Korea policies and cooperation among the allies took place at the bilateral meeting between South Korean and U.S. national security advisers and the three-way meeting with their Japanese counterpart at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Another Cheong Wa Dae official also dismissed the report, saying South Korea has never been asked to join the U.S.-forum also involving Japan, Australia and India.

During his visit to South Korea last month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the Quad as "an informal grouping of like-minded countries" and said that the U.S. is already working closely with Seoul on deepening cooperation on many issues.

South Korean National Security Adviser Suh Hoon (R) converses with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Jake Sullivan (C) and Shigeru Kitamura (L) -- at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on April 2, 2021, in this photo provided by the South Korean Embassy in Washington. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!