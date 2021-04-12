Tottenham's Son Heung-min ties Premier League career high with 14th goal of season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has equaled his career high for goals in a Premier League season.
The South Korean star netted his 14th goal of the campaign in a 3-1 loss to Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time).
Son's 40th-minute goal, set up by Lucas Moura, put Tottenham ahead 1-0, but Man United rallied with three unanswered goals for the victory.
This was Son's first goal in the league since Feb. 7 against West Bromwich Albion. With 14 goals, Son matched his personal-best total from the 2016-2017 season. Son is tied for fourth in goals with two other players, Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton.
Also in the 2016-2017 season, Son had 21 goals in all competitions to set his European single-season career high. He has 19 goals so far this campaign, including four goals in continental action and one goal in the League Cup.
Through 31 matches, Tottenham remained in seventh place with 49 points.
