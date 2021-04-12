(LEAD) Tottenham's Son Heung-min ties Premier League career high with 14th goal of season
(ATTN: ADDS comments in last 4 paras)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has equaled his career high for goals in a Premier League season.
The South Korean star netted his 14th goal of the campaign in a 3-1 loss to Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time).
Son's 40th-minute goal, set up by Lucas Moura, put Tottenham ahead 1-0, but Man United rallied with three unanswered goals for the victory.
This was Son's first goal in the league since Feb. 7 against West Bromwich Albion. With 14 goals, Son matched his personal-best total from the 2016-2017 season. Son is tied for fourth in goals with two other players, Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton.
Also in the 2016-2017 season, Son had 21 goals in all competitions to set his European single-season career high. He has 19 goals so far this campaign, including four goals in continental action and one goal in the League Cup.
Through 31 matches, Tottenham remained in seventh place with 49 points.
It was a crushing loss for a club with top-four aspirations, and Son couldn't care less about his goal, saying after the match, "I really wanted to win."
"I am really disappointed this afternoon. I really don't know what to say," Son said in an interview posted on Tottenham's website. "Those supporting us are really, really disappointed. I think they're more disappointed than us. I feel really sorry about it. It's a really sad afternoon."
With eight matches remaining, Tottenham are six points behind West Ham United for fourth place, the last spot to qualify for the group stage of next year's UEFA Champions League.
"We have to get results and wait for other teams to drop points," Son said. "We have to do our best, and we have to take a big responsibility for the rest of the season."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
Jeju stuck in dilemma over tourism recovery and spread of COVID-19
-
S. Korean PM departs for Iran amid tension over seized Tehran funds