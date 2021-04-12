Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- SK Innovation, LG Energy end battery dispute (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- SK, LG settle 2 tln-won battery dispute for mutual growth (Kookmin Daily)
-- SK, LG agree on last-minute deal over batteries (Donga llbo)
-- SK, LG end 2 tln-won battery dispute (Seoul Shinmun)
-- AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded (Segye Times)
-- SK, LG end 2-year battery secret dispute (Chosun Ilbo)
-- SK, LG end battery dispute for mutual growth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded (Hankyoreh)
-- AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK, LG agree on 2 tln-won battery deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK, LG agree on 2 tln-won battery deal (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- SK, LG agree on last-minute deal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- SK Innovation, LG Energy Solution settle dispute (Korea Herald)
-- SK agrees to pay $1.78 billion to settle battery dispute with LG (Korea Times)
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
SHINee's weekend online concert draws fans from 120 countries
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 3rd day amid extended social distancing scheme
-
Jeju stuck in dilemma over tourism recovery and spread of COVID-19