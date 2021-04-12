Today in Korean history
April 13
1919 -- A Korean government-in-exile is set up in Shanghai to begin efforts to win independence from Japanese colonial rule.
1977 -- South Korea establishes formal diplomatic ties with Sudan.
1989 -- Moon Ik-hwan, a pastor and reunification activist, is arrested for violating the National Security Law after returning from an unauthorized trip to North Korea.
1995 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Egypt.
2000 -- South Korea holds a general election to pick lawmakers for the 16th National Assembly.
2012 -- North Korea fires off the Unha 3 long-range rocket from the Tongchang-ri launch site but fails to put the Kwangmyongsong 3 satellite into orbit. The country also names new leader Kim Jong-un as the first chairman of the National Defense Commission, completing the succession process.
2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expresses a willingness to hold a third summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, urging Washington to come up with a "fair" and "mutually acceptable" deal.
2020 -- Korean Air Lines Co. suspends flights on the Incheon-Washington route due to the impact of the coronavirus.
