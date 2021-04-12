LG CNS launches AI-powered English education service in Japan
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- LG CNS Co., an IT service arm of South Korea's LG Group, said Monday its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered English education service has been launched in Japan as the company eyes to expand its overseas presence with its latest AI solutions.
AI Speak Tutor, LG CNS' AI-based learning app, was released in cooperation with AEON Corp., one of Japan's largest chains of language learning institutions. AEON is also an affiliate of KDDI Corp., Japan's No. 2 mobile carrier.
LG CNS said its English studying app, used by more than 600,000 people in South Korea, applies its latest human-like algorithm and voice recognition technology.
The company said it aims to expand overseas sales of its AI-powered language learning service with content customized for each country. It added Thai and Vietnam versions of the learning app are currently under beta testing.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
-
Jeju stuck in dilemma over tourism recovery and spread of COVID-19