Exports grow 24.8 pct in first 10 days of April

All News 08:57 April 12, 2021

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 24.8 percent on-year in the first 10 days of April on robust shipments of chips and autos amid the pandemic, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15 billion in the April 1-10 period, compared with $12 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

