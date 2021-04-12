Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 April 12, 2021

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/13 Rain 80

Incheon 15/13 Rain 80

Suwon 15/11 Rain 80

Cheongju 16/11 Rain 80

Daejeon 15/10 Rain 80

Chuncheon 15/09 Sunny 80

Gangneung 19/12 Sunny 80

Jeonju 18/12 Rain 80

Gwangju 17/12 Rain 80

Jeju 20/15 Rain 70

Daegu 17/09 Rain 80

Busan 18/12 Rain 90

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!