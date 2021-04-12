Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 April 12, 2021
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/13 Rain 80
Incheon 15/13 Rain 80
Suwon 15/11 Rain 80
Cheongju 16/11 Rain 80
Daejeon 15/10 Rain 80
Chuncheon 15/09 Sunny 80
Gangneung 19/12 Sunny 80
Jeonju 18/12 Rain 80
Gwangju 17/12 Rain 80
Jeju 20/15 Rain 70
Daegu 17/09 Rain 80
Busan 18/12 Rain 90
(END)
