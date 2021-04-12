Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean all-female group Mamamoo will perform for an online K-pop show series to be launched by a British music streaming service next month, its management agency said Monday.
The quartet will hold a special online concert of their hit songs and also share behind-the-scenes moments on LIVENow's K-pop series on May 1, according to RBW.
The show, titled "LIVENow K-pop Presents Mamamoo," will be streamed worldwide at different times according to regional time zones to reach more viewers.
LIVENow, a British online streaming platform that offers various content on music, sports and comedy, has been preparing the K-pop series in collaboration with the Seoul-based TR Entertainment.
Mamamoo, a popular girl group known for its powerful vocalists, will be the first one to headline the show. Since debuting in 2014, the group has released a number of hit songs, including "Hip," "Decalcomanie" and "Yes I am."
Tickets for the band's upcoming performance can be purchased at the ticketing website Interpark in South Korea.
