Champions Jeonbuk remain on top of K League on 9-match undefeated run

Jeonbuk went through a coaching change in the offseason, as top assistant Kim Sang-sik got promoted to replace Jose Morais, and haven't missed a beat under the new bench boss. Veteran striker Lee Dong-gook retired, but at 41 years old last year, what he offered to Jeonbuk was more intangible than actual production on the field. And Jeonbuk's offense is just fine, with the new acquisition Stanislav Iljutcenko leading the league with seven goals.

