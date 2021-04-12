BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Global K-pop dynamite BTS is set to hold "Bang Bang Con 21," the latest in a series of streaming events for fans amid the ongoing pandemic, its management agency said Monday.
The online event will be streamed on the seven-piece act's official YouTube channel Bangtan TV starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to Big Hit Music.
The show will include clips of past concerts and fan events, including "2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode 1. BTS Begins," "BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop]" held in the South Korean port city of Busan in June 2019 and "BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself'" held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in May 2019.
BTS has held several online streaming events under the brand Bang Bang Con. In April last year, the band showcased a concert and clips from fan meetings in a two-day streaming event that drew more than 50 million views in 24 hours.
In June, the band held its first paid online gig "Bang Bang Con: The Live," which attracted around 756,600 viewers from 107 countries.
