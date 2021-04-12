Preseason favorites at top after 1st full week in KBO

The Landers, who have been playing under the brightest spotlight thanks to their signing of ex-MLB All-Star Choo Shin-soo, are the third team with a 4-3 record. Their "home runs or nothing" approach at the plate may ultimately prove detrimental to sustained success -- they're second with eight home runs but last with 22 runs scored, and they're the only team to have been shut out twice this year -- and their pitching remains suspect.