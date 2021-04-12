SK Telecom launches AR app in U.S.
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Monday it launched its augmented reality (AR) app in the United States as it seeks widespread adoption of the immersive technology.
The mobile carrier said it released its Jump AR app, previously only available in South Korea and Hong Kong, on Google's Play store in the United States, allowing American Android users to experience its mixed reality content, such as taking photos with celebrity avatars.
SK Telecom said it also released a digital version of online game "League of Legends" professional player Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, for the AR service.
The company said it created the avatar by capturing the pro-gamer in 20 different poses, using volumetric video capture technology at its AR studio in Seoul.
The mobile carrier added that it plans to roll out Jump AR in other markets.
SK Telecom first released the data-intensive app in South Korea in 2019 to lead more users to its 5G network.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
Jeju stuck in dilemma over tourism recovery and spread of COVID-19
-
S. Korean PM departs for Iran amid tension over seized Tehran funds