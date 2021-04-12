Military extends antivirus scheme for three weeks
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Monday extended the current social distancing rules for the military, which allow service members to take vacation in a limited manner, for three weeks.
The Level 2 scheme, which was supposed to expire Sunday, will be in place until May 2 in line with the government's guidance, according to the ministry.
Under the Level 2 scheme, troops are allowed to go on vacation while strictly adhering to antivirus measures, such as a mandatory quarantine and coronavirus tests. Up to 20 percent of members of each base can take leave at the same time.
But staying out overnight and meeting outside visitors are banned in principle, it added.
Since mid-February, the ministry has enforced the Level 2 distancing after lowering the antivirus level by one notch from the second-highest Level 2.5 in its five-tier alert system. The Level 2.5 bans service members from going on vacation.
Monday's decision came after the government extended the current Level 2 social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area and Level 1.5 for the rest of the country for another three weeks amid concerns over the fourth wave of the pandemic.
South Korea reported 587 more COVID-19 cases, including 560 local infections, on Monday, raising the total caseload to 110,146, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The military also reported five new COVID-19 cases among its members over the weekend.
Two Army officers contracted the virus after coming into close contact with civilians who later tested positive.
Two soldiers also tested positive while on vacation, and a Marine was confirmed to have been infected while in isolation following his recent vacation, according to the ministry.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 678. Of them, 23 are currently under treatment, the ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
Jeju stuck in dilemma over tourism recovery and spread of COVID-19
-
S. Korean PM departs for Iran amid tension over seized Tehran funds