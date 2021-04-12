S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is closely monitoring North Korea's military moves in coordination with the United States, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday, amid signs of activity at the North's main shipyard used to develop submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).
According to 38 North, commercial satellite imagery of the North's Sinpo Shipyard indicates that a missile canister for the submarine missile test barge has likely been removed, possibly for maintenance or for the replacement of a new canister or launch frame to accommodate larger SLBMs.
"Our military has been closely tracking and monitoring North Korea's military moves, while the South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities have been maintaining close cooperation," JCS spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak told a regular briefing.
"Keeping various possibilities in mind, we maintain a readiness posture," he added.
Asked about any signs that North Korea is ready to launch a new 3,000-ton submarine, the spokesperson said the authorities are watching related moves closely, leaving every possibility open.
Sources said earlier that the communist country is believed to have completed the construction of the new submarine, which is expected to be capable of carrying three SLBMs. Pyongyang first unveiled the asset in July 2019.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
-
Jeju stuck in dilemma over tourism recovery and spread of COVID-19