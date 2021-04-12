Moon calls LG-SK deal on EV battery trade fortunate, meaningful
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday it is fortunate and meaningful that two South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery makers -- LG and SK -- have reached a deal on ending their legal dispute on electric vehicle batteries.
He stressed the importance of the stability in global supply amid accelerating technological changes.
"The agreement between the two companies is very meaningful in that it is in both the national interests and the long-term interests of individual companies for domestic members of the industrial ecosystem to cooperate based on mutual trust, while competing with each other," he said in his social media message.
He expressed hope that the nation's EV battery producers will move fast to lead the development of the global environment-friendly vehicle market.
SK Innovation Co. agreed to pay 2 trillion won (US$1.78 billion) to LG Energy Solution Ltd. to end their two-year legal fight on a trade secret case.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
-
Jeju stuck in dilemma over tourism recovery and spread of COVID-19