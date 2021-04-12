Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
--------------------
BLACKPINK's Rose sets 2 Guinness World Records with solo release
SEOUL -- Rose, the main vocalist of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has set two Guinness World Records (GWR) titles with her recent debut solo release.
The singer, who debuted as a member of the four-piece group in 2016, released her first solo EP "R," featuring songs "On the Ground" and "Gone," in March.
--------------------
PM: S. Korea willing to help Iran advance dialogue for restoring nuclear deal
TEHRAN -- South Korea's prime minister said Monday his country is willing to provide "sideline" support for Iran to advance "productive" dialogue with partners in restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Chung Sye-kyun made the remarks during a joint press conference Sunday (local time) with Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri in Tehran following their 90-minute talks.
--------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 600 for the first time in six days Monday partly due to fewer tests over the weekend, amid looming concerns over the fourth wave of the pandemic.
The country reported 587 more COVID-19 cases, including 560 local infections, raising the total caseload to 110,146, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
--------------------
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
SEOUL -- South Korea is closely monitoring North Korea's military moves in coordination with the United States, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday, amid signs of activity at the North's main shipyard used to develop submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).
According to 38 North, commercial satellite imagery of the North's Sinpo Shipyard indicates that a missile canister for the submarine missile test barge has likely been removed, possibly for maintenance or for the replacement of a new canister or launch frame to accommodate larger SLBMs.
--------------------
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
SEOUL -- Global K-pop dynamite BTS is set to hold "Bang Bang Con 21," the latest in a series of streaming events for fans amid the ongoing pandemic, its management agency said Monday.
The online event will be streamed on the seven-piece act's official YouTube channel Bangtan TV starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to Big Hit Music.
.
--------------------
Moon's approval rating dips to record low of 33.4 pct: Realmeter
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating hit an all-time low of 33.4 percent, a poll showed Monday, as his Democratic Party (DP) suffered a crushing defeat in the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections last week.
In the five-day Realmeter survey through last Friday, the rating dropped 1.2 percentage points from a week earlier. The latest poll was conducted on 2,514 people, aged 18 or older, nationwide.
--------------------
(LEAD) Korean Youn Yuh-jung wins best supporting actress for 'Minari' at BAFTA
SEOUL -- South Korean screen veteran Youn Yuh-jung has won best supporting actress for her role in the immigration film "Minari" at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.
At the ceremony of the BAFTA Film Awards held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (British time), Youn took home the award for best supporting actress.
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Red Velvet's Wendy sings from the heart in tranquil debut album
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
(News Focus) With mobile biz left behind, LG Electronics now sets sights on vehicle parts, AI
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
-
Jeju stuck in dilemma over tourism recovery and spread of COVID-19