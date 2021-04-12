FC Seoul captain Ki Sung-yueng voted K League's top player for March
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul captain Ki Sung-yueng has been named South Korean football's best player for March.
The K League 1 announced Monday that Ki beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month award: Daegu FC forward Cesinha, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Kim Bo-kyung and Ulsan Hyundai FC goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.
The award is sponsored by Electronic Arts (EA) Korea, the league's official video game partner.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's performance evaluation committee (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' FIFA Online 4 video game players (15 percent).
The 32-year-old midfielder began his club career with FC Seoul in 2007. He carved out a successful career in Europe for over a decade, starting in 2009, and rejoined FC Seoul last year.
Ki enjoyed a three-match scoring streak in March, with FC Seoul winning all three matches.
Ki is also playing through distractions of a legal battle against two former elementary school teammates who have accused him of sexually and physically assaulting them. Ki filed a claim for damages against them on March 22.
For the Player of the Month award, Ki was No. 1 in all three voting categories: 24.71 percent of support from the K League committee, 12.87 percent from fans and 12.64 percent from FIFA Online 4 players.
Ki will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.
