Go to Contents Go to Navigation

FC Seoul captain Ki Sung-yueng voted K League's top player for March

All News 13:57 April 12, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul captain Ki Sung-yueng has been named South Korean football's best player for March.

The K League 1 announced Monday that Ki beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month award: Daegu FC forward Cesinha, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Kim Bo-kyung and Ulsan Hyundai FC goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo.

The award is sponsored by Electronic Arts (EA) Korea, the league's official video game partner.

In this file photo from March 21, 2021, Ki Sung-yueng of FC Seoul (C) celebrates his club's 2-1 victory over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in a K League 1 match at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's performance evaluation committee (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' FIFA Online 4 video game players (15 percent).

The 32-year-old midfielder began his club career with FC Seoul in 2007. He carved out a successful career in Europe for over a decade, starting in 2009, and rejoined FC Seoul last year.

Ki enjoyed a three-match scoring streak in March, with FC Seoul winning all three matches.

Ki is also playing through distractions of a legal battle against two former elementary school teammates who have accused him of sexually and physically assaulting them. Ki filed a claim for damages against them on March 22.

For the Player of the Month award, Ki was No. 1 in all three voting categories: 24.71 percent of support from the K League committee, 12.87 percent from fans and 12.64 percent from FIFA Online 4 players.

Ki will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.

This caricature provided by the Korea Professional Football League on April 12, 2021, shows FC Seoul midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, the Player of the Month for March in the K League 1. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#K League #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!