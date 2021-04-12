POSCO Q1 operating earnings up 120 pct. to 1.55 tln won
All News 14:01 April 12, 2021
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Monday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.55 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 120 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 10 percent to 15.99 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 15.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(News Focus) BTS company Hybe looks onward, upward with Ithaca merger
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS