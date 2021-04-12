Moon says S. Korea may face 'explosive' wave of coronavirus infections
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in warned Monday that South Korea may be drawn into an "explosive" wave of COVID-19 infections if it fails to contain the current phase of the pandemic.
"It's a perilous situation that could lead to an explosive pandemic if we let our guard down," he stressed during an emergency interagency meeting on responding to the coronavirus.
The Cheong Wa Dae session was attended by top government officials, including Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol and Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
What's most important at the current phase is to locate "hidden people with infections" who appear to be everywhere, according to the president.
Moon reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance policy against the violation of social distancing regulations.
The government would have no other choice but to raise the alert level in spite of the burden on the economy and people's livelihoods if the coronavirus is not brought under control, he added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(News Focus) BTS company Hybe looks onward, upward with Ithaca merger
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS