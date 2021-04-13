ABS issuance dips 39.7 pct in Q1
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) in South Korea plunged 39.7 percent in the first quarter due to a sharp decline in sales of government-led mortgage funds, data showed Tuesday.
The value of ABS issues stood at 13.7 trillion won (US$12.1 billion) in the quarter, down 9 trillion won from a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
ABS are structured with mortgages, auto loans, credit-card receivables and student loans as underlying assets.
The plunge came as the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the state-run mortgage agency, decreased the issuance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
The amount of MBS issued by the agency came to 9.1 trillion won last year, down 49.4 percent from a year ago.
MBS issuance fell sharply in the first quarter as financial institutions completed selling loans with low fixed interest rates for low-income people, the FSS said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence