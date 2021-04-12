KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 169,000 UP 8,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 DN 1,900
Hyosung 85,400 DN 700
TaekwangInd 1,015,000 UP 11,000
SGBC 77,800 UP 400
Nongshim 293,500 0
SamyangFood 90,200 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 416,500 DN 3,500
BoryungPharm 21,500 0
L&L 15,200 UP 250
SSANGYONGCNE 7,650 UP 90
Shinsegae 280,000 DN 500
LG Corp. 95,000 UP 4,300
KAL 26,800 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,900 DN 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,310 DN 50
Daesang 26,600 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,520 DN 20
ORION Holdings 16,550 UP 750
JWPHARMA 30,200 UP 600
LGInt 30,550 DN 350
CJ 93,400 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 18,200 UP 800
Hyundai M&F INS 23,250 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 7,800 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 143,500 0
KCC 280,500 UP 8,500
SKBP 110,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 23,200 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 77,000 DN 600
AmoreG 66,900 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 226,000 DN 2,500
Daewoong 33,150 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,300 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 37,400 UP 250
HITEJINRO 36,200 UP 300
Yuhan 65,800 UP 2,700
CJ LOGISTICS 178,000 0
DOOSAN 49,500 0
