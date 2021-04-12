KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DL 84,800 DN 300
SK Innovation 266,500 UP 28,500
KEPCO E&C 31,200 UP 2,750
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,450 0
KIA CORP. 84,300 DN 300
SK hynix 137,500 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 606,000 UP 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,750 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,950 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 190,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,000 UP 300
Kogas 33,100 DN 600
Hanwha 31,200 UP 350
DB HiTek 55,000 DN 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,670 UP 100
POSCO 329,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 74,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 DN 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,800 UP 30
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,950 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 46,200 UP 100
SamsungElec 83,200 DN 400
NHIS 11,950 DN 50
SK Discovery 58,700 UP 200
LS 65,700 DN 100
GC Corp 340,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 44,750 DN 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,150 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 655,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 311,000 UP 9,000
LOTTE 33,350 DN 100
Binggrae 63,800 UP 1,300
GCH Corp 37,200 UP 1,450
LotteChilsung 133,000 UP 500
IlyangPharm 34,850 UP 550
F&F 157,000 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,250 DN 150
SKC 144,000 UP 7,500
NamsunAlum 3,760 DN 35
MERITZ SECU 4,600 0
(MORE)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
-
(News Focus) BTS company Hybe looks onward, upward with Ithaca merger
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS