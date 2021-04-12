DL 84,800 DN 300

SK Innovation 266,500 UP 28,500

KEPCO E&C 31,200 UP 2,750

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,450 0

KIA CORP. 84,300 DN 300

SK hynix 137,500 DN 2,500

Youngpoong 606,000 UP 17,000

HyundaiEng&Const 45,750 DN 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,950 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 190,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,000 UP 300

Kogas 33,100 DN 600

Hanwha 31,200 UP 350

DB HiTek 55,000 DN 700

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,670 UP 100

POSCO 329,500 UP 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 74,100 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 DN 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,800 UP 30

KOREA AEROSPACE 35,950 DN 1,000

DB INSURANCE 46,200 UP 100

SamsungElec 83,200 DN 400

NHIS 11,950 DN 50

SK Discovery 58,700 UP 200

LS 65,700 DN 100

GC Corp 340,000 DN 3,500

GS E&C 44,750 DN 700

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,150 DN 750

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 655,000 DN 8,000

KPIC 311,000 UP 9,000

LOTTE 33,350 DN 100

Binggrae 63,800 UP 1,300

GCH Corp 37,200 UP 1,450

LotteChilsung 133,000 UP 500

IlyangPharm 34,850 UP 550

F&F 157,000 UP 3,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,250 DN 150

SKC 144,000 UP 7,500

NamsunAlum 3,760 DN 35

MERITZ SECU 4,600 0

(MORE)