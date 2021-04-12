KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 85,500 UP 300
Hanmi Science 60,300 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 191,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 124,000 DN 1,500
GS Retail 37,700 DN 350
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,300 DN 100
KSOE 131,500 UP 3,500
Ottogi 575,000 UP 4,000
KorZinc 413,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,450 UP 300
SamsungHvyInd 7,620 UP 100
SYC 56,700 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 66,900 UP 1,700
IS DONGSEO 58,300 UP 600
S-Oil 78,200 DN 700
LG Innotek 208,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 291,000 DN 2,000
HMM 29,900 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 77,500 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 248,000 DN 6,000
OCI 118,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 302,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,900 DN 150
LS ELECTRIC 60,900 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 12,400 DN 150
S-1 82,300 0
ZINUS 82,200 DN 800
SKTelecom 283,000 UP 6,500
SNT MOTIV 59,800 DN 200
HyundaiElev 45,400 DN 550
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,400 0
Hanon Systems 18,000 DN 200
SK 295,500 UP 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 90,800 UP 1,700
Handsome 43,100 UP 1,500
Asiana Airlines 14,900 DN 50
COWAY 68,000 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,500 DN 1,000
Hanchem 263,500 UP 1,000
DWS 48,400 UP 700
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
Woman indicted over death of daughter, disappearance of granddaughter
(News Focus) BTS company Hybe looks onward, upward with Ithaca merger
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trafficking marijuana
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS