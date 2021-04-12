KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO 23,850 0
SamsungSecu 41,350 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 15,700 UP 100
DONGSUH 32,000 UP 300
SamsungEng 13,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 129,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,020 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 34,550 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 21,700 DN 50
KT 27,850 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL207500 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 DN 400
LG Uplus 12,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,000 DN 700
KT&G 82,000 UP 400
DHICO 13,200 DN 100
Doosanfc 50,800 DN 1,300
LG Display 24,700 DN 700
IBK 9,180 UP 20
Kangwonland 24,750 DN 200
NAVER 385,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 558,000 0
NCsoft 906,000 DN 19,000
DSME 29,000 UP 900
KIWOOM 137,000 UP 1,000
LIG Nex1 42,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 40,650 UP 150
DongwonF&B 193,000 DN 1,500
DSINFRA 10,550 DN 150
LGH&H 1,564,000 DN 2,000
Fila Holdings 42,500 DN 550
DWEC 6,710 DN 100
Celltrion 310,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 22,100 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,500 UP 3,500
CJ CGV 26,900 DN 50
LGCHEM 817,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,500 DN 400
