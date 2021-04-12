KEPCO 23,850 0

SamsungSecu 41,350 DN 450

KG DONGBU STL 15,700 UP 100

DONGSUH 32,000 UP 300

SamsungEng 13,850 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 129,500 UP 500

PanOcean 6,020 DN 20

SAMSUNG CARD 34,550 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 21,700 DN 50

KT 27,850 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL207500 DN1000

LOTTE TOUR 18,900 DN 400

LG Uplus 12,600 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,000 DN 700

KT&G 82,000 UP 400

DHICO 13,200 DN 100

Doosanfc 50,800 DN 1,300

LG Display 24,700 DN 700

IBK 9,180 UP 20

Kangwonland 24,750 DN 200

NAVER 385,500 UP 2,000

Kakao 558,000 0

NCsoft 906,000 DN 19,000

DSME 29,000 UP 900

KIWOOM 137,000 UP 1,000

LIG Nex1 42,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 UP 700

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 DN 100

LOTTE Himart 40,650 UP 150

DongwonF&B 193,000 DN 1,500

DSINFRA 10,550 DN 150

LGH&H 1,564,000 DN 2,000

Fila Holdings 42,500 DN 550

DWEC 6,710 DN 100

Celltrion 310,500 UP 1,000

Huchems 22,100 DN 350

DAEWOONG PHARM 134,500 UP 3,500

CJ CGV 26,900 DN 50

LGCHEM 817,000 UP 5,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,500 DN 400

