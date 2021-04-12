S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 12, 2021
All News 16:30 April 12, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.657 0.667 -1.0
3-year TB 1.140 1.168 -2.8
10-year TB 2.003 2.029 -2.6
2-year MSB 0.906 0.915 -0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.031 2.056 -2.5
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
