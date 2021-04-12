'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The music video for the BTS megahit "Dynamite" has earned 1 billion views on YouTube, becoming the group's third song to reach the milestone, their agency said Monday.
"Dynamite," the first song by a Korean act to reach No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart, hit 1 billion views at around 5:46 p.m. Monday, according to Big Hit Music.
The music video, which was released at the same time as the song on Aug. 21, earned 100 million views in 24 hours and 30 minutes, the shortest time for a BTS video. By March 10, it had racked up 900 million views.
"DNA" and "Boy With Luv" are the other BTS music videos that have surpassed the 1 billion mark, with over 1.2 billion and 1.1 billion views, respectively.
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
(News Focus) BTS company Hybe looks onward, upward with Ithaca merger
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back under 600 on fewer tests; curbs extended amid spring resurgence
-
Moon says S. Korea may face 'explosive' wave of coronavirus infections