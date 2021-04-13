Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 07:03 April 13, 2021

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon says COVID-19 at 'perilous' level, seeks additional vaccine purchases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Continuing confusion over efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine (Kookmin Daily)
-- Rift erupts inside ruling party between pro-Moon, nonmainstream members (Donga llbo)
-- New Seoul mayor's antivirus measures clash with national ones (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New Seoul mayor's 'antivirus experiments' stoke fears of 4th infection wave (Segye Times)
-- Seoul mayor announces revised version of country's virus curbs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul mayor experiments with new kind of antivirus measures (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea at crossroads over 'explosive infection wave' (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul mayor's antivirus measures stoke confusion (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. zeros in on Samsung's, SK's semiconductor factories in China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSDAQ surpasses 1,000 point level for 1st time in 21 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Test kits could restart party, says Mayor Oh (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea limits AstraZeneca shots to over-30s -- should it be higher? (Korea Herald)
-- Iran openly expresses discontent over frozen assets in S. Korea (Korea Times)
