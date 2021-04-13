(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 13)

Those in other age groups except for the under-30s are likely to avoid AstraZeneca to receive a "safer" vaccine, even if they have to wait for it. Their choice can be influenced by many European countries that limited the use of AstraZeneca vaccines to people aged 55 or 60 and over. The government should give a persuasive answer to why South Koreans in their 30s to early 50s should take the AstraZeneca vaccine.