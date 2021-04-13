(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 13)

A reshuffle is an indicator of a policy shift, but there is no sign of that. If the government wants to show sincerity, it should bring some new faces in. But people on the list were mentioned even before last week's by-elections. There was no mention of launching a "neutral cabinet" ahead of the next presidential election in March. Instead, the president wants his controversial aides to keep their positions in the Blue House. Candidates for prosecutor general also are from pro-government prosecutors. We are disappointed at such a narrow pool of talent in the government.